歐幾裡得太空船重返調查黑暗宇宙的軌道

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid spacecraft, also known as the “dark universe detective,” has regained its ability to navigate after losing track of its guiding stars due to cosmic misidentification. With this obstacle overcome, the satellite is now ready to delve into the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, two phenomena that have puzzled cosmologists for years.

Dark matter, which makes up an astonishing 85% of the matter in the universe, is essentially invisible, while dark energy is responsible for the accelerated expansion of the cosmos. Euclid was launched on July 1 with the specific purpose of investigating these enigmatic aspects of the universe.

Although the spacecraft successfully reached Lagrange point 2, a stable point in the Earth-sun system, it encountered a problem upon capturing its first images of the cosmos. The Fine Guidance Sensor, which Euclid relies on for navigation, had difficulty locating its guiding stars due to the interference caused by cosmic rays, stray light from the sun, and solar X-rays. Consequently, the artifacts caused by this interference made it challenging for the spacecraft to accurately identify star patterns.

However, the mission team developed a software patch to address this issue, which underwent thorough testing on an electric model of Euclid and subsequently on the actual spacecraft in orbit. Following ten days of testing, the Fine Guidance Sensor is now functioning as intended, and Euclid’s guide stars have been successfully located once again.

With these teething troubles resolved, Euclid is poised to enter its performance verification phase. During this critical phase, the spacecraft will conduct final testing before it can begin its mission to explore the dark universe. Euclid will survey around one-third of the sky, examining galaxies and star clusters to uncover insights into dark matter and dark energy. Additionally, it will study the effects of dark energy on the increasing separation between galaxies as the universe expands.

The performance verification phase is anticipated to conclude in late November, allowing Euclid to commence its groundbreaking mission of shedding light on the mysteries of the dark universe. The spacecraft’s observations are expected to provide a revolutionary understanding of cosmic evolution, including the role of dark matter, and the impact of dark energy on the universe.

來源：
– Original article published on Space.com

