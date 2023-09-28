城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

安德烈亞斯·摩根森成為國際太空站指揮官，標誌著歐洲太空人的里程碑

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
安德烈亞斯·摩根森成為國際太空站指揮官，標誌著歐洲太空人的里程碑

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星進入軌道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

火星沉積物揭示了古代火星的周期性氣候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

專家警告稱，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年內撞擊地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星進入軌道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

火星沉積物揭示了古代火星的周期性氣候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

專家警告稱，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年內撞擊地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現 15 個國家繪製了奇怪的“仙女圈”

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論