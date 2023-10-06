城市生活

伊隆馬斯克 (Elon Musk) 的 SpaceX 計劃在四年內登陸火星

By羅伯特·安德魯

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, revealed that his company is on track to land a spacecraft on Mars within the next four years. SpaceX, a well-known spacecraft manufacturing company, has been making significant advancements in spaceflight and exploration. Musk made this revelation during a video conference at the International Astronautical Congress, expressing optimism about the planned launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Earlier this year, SpaceX attempted to launch the Starship for its first uncrewed test flight, but the mission encountered a setback as the upper stage of the vehicle failed to separate from the lower stage, resulting in an explosion. Despite this setback, Musk remains hopeful that the Starship rocket can fulfill its long-term potential of successfully landing on Mars.

Currently, the Starship remains grounded due to regulatory issues. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the spacecraft after conducting an investigation into the explosion. The FAA identified multiple potential causes and required SpaceX to address 63 corrective actions to prevent future incidents. Although SpaceX claims to have addressed these issues, they have not yet received the necessary launch license from the FAA.

While Musk’s vision of landing on Mars by 2027 is ambitious, there are still regulatory hurdles and technical complexities that SpaceX needs to overcome. However, considering SpaceX’s track record of transforming the spaceflight landscape, many believe in Musk’s ability to make this vision a reality.

