伊隆馬斯克分享對外星人存在的看法

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, recently expressed his views on the question that has fascinated humanity for centuries: do aliens exist? During his virtual appearance at the International Astronautical Congress, Musk stated that he has seen no evidence of aliens thus far.

Musk’s interest in extraterrestrial life stems from his ambitious goal of making interplanetary living a reality. He believes that his extensive knowledge of space and technology would enable him to identify any signs of alien existence. However, based on his personal experiences, he has not encountered any evidence supporting the notion of extraterrestrial beings.

In fact, Musk went a step further, suggesting that humans themselves may be the aliens. He implied that our existence as conscious beings in the vast darkness of the cosmos might be an anomaly, and it is our responsibility to ensure that humanity continues to thrive.

While this is not the first time Musk has touched on the subject, he has always maintained that if concrete evidence of aliens were to emerge, he would eagerly share it with the world. He even humorously mentioned that such a discovery would likely become the “top tweet of all time” and receive billions of likes.

Musk’s speculation and assertions prompt us to contemplate the definition of an ‘alien’ and our place in the universe. As we continue to explore space and search for signs of life beyond Earth, the thoughts and insights of visionaries like Elon Musk inspire us to question our understanding of the cosmos.

來源：
– 國際太空大會
– Elon Musk’s statements during interviews and on Twitter

