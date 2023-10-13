城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

令人驚嘆的海洋生物影像榮獲年度海洋攝影師獎

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
令人驚嘆的海洋生物影像榮獲年度海洋攝影師獎

A breathtaking image of a paper nautilus floating in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption has won the prestigious 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year award. The photograph was taken by Jialing Cai during a blackwater dive in the Philippines. The paper nautilus, an unknown species, was found drifting on a piece of debris in the ocean following the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Cai described the challenging conditions of the dive, with low visibility and dense fog. However, amidst this adversity, Cai captured a serene and enchanting scene. The particles in the water reflected the photographer’s light, creating a magical atmosphere. The image was reminiscent of a fairy tale set in a snowy night, emphasizing the beauty and resilience of marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition announced its winners on September 14. Taking second place was Andrei Savin, whose photograph showcased a crab within the graceful tentacles of a sea anemone. The image captured the delicate relationship between different marine species.

Third place went to Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán for his haunting photograph of a whale struggling to reach the water’s surface. The whale’s flukes were severely damaged due to being entangled in a stake and fishing line. The image serves as a stark reminder of the impact of human activities on marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is held annually and is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in collaboration with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia. It aims to celebrate the beauty of the ocean and raise awareness about the challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

來源：
– Oceanographic Magazine
——寶珀
– Arksen
– Tourism Western Australia

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論