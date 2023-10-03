城市生活

科學

20 世紀商業捕鯨的揮之不去的影響：鯨魚遺傳多樣性的喪失

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A recent study led by Angela Sremba of Oregon State University (OSU) reveals that the effects of 20th-century commercial whaling still persist today. The research highlights a significant loss of genetic diversity among surviving whale populations. Over 2 million whales were killed by commercial whalers in the Southern Hemisphere during this period, including a staggering number of Antarctic blue whales, humpback whales, and fin whales.

The focus of the study was to investigate genetic diversity changes among great whales in the South Atlantic. The researchers analyzed DNA extracted from whale bones found near abandoned whaling stations on South Georgia Island. By comparing the genetic data from these century-old bones with DNA samples from contemporary whale populations, the study showed a pronounced loss of maternal DNA lineages in blue and humpback whales.

A maternal lineage is associated with the cultural memory of whales such as feeding and breeding locations, which are passed down from one generation to the next. Losing a maternal lineage means losing this valuable knowledge. South Georgia Island, once a major hub for whaling, still bears the remnants of this extensive hunting, with scattered whale bones preserved by the cold temperatures.

Although commercial whaling has ceased and whale populations in the South Atlantic are gradually recovering, there has been a low number of whale sightings near South Georgia Island, potentially indicating localized extinction or extirpation of whale populations in the area. The loss of cultural memory due to the absence of whales for 60 years has likely contributed to this phenomenon. However, there are signs of whales slowly returning to the region, possibly rediscovering their habitat after the loss of cultural memory.

The DNA analysis conducted in the study revealed high genetic diversity in humpback, blue, and fin whales. However, there was a clear loss of maternal DNA lineages in blue and humpback whales. The scarcity of post-whaling samples made it difficult to determine diversity differences in fin whales.

Preserving current genetic information is crucial because some whales alive today might have lived during the whaling era, with a lifespan of up to a century. As these older whales pass away, further maternal lineages could be lost. Understanding the past is essential to measure and detect any changes that may occur in the future.

The research provides valuable insights into the history and losses of whale populations due to whaling. Additionally, it highlights the potential risks of climate change, as rising temperatures could lead to the deterioration of DNA in the whale bones on South Georgia Island. Preserving this history is of utmost importance.

Source: The Journal of Heredity

