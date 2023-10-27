城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

驚人的發現：加拿大火山岩證實地核氦氣外洩

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
驚人的發現：加拿大火山岩證實地核氦氣外洩

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery on Canada’s Baffin Island, uncovering a startling amount of an uncommon form of helium, known as helium-3, in volcanic rocks. This finding offers compelling evidence that this elusive noble gas has been steadily seeping from the Earth’s core for thousands of years. Remarkably, the research team also detected the presence of helium-4 within the same rock samples.

Helium-3 and helium-4 are two isotopes of the element helium, distinguished by the number of neutrons in their atomic nuclei. While helium-4 is relatively abundant on Earth and commonly used in various applications, helium-3 is exceptionally rare, making up only a minuscule fraction of the Earth’s helium reservoirs.

These extraordinary findings challenge previous theories about how helium-3 is created and distributed on our planet. Scientists had long believed that the sun was the primary source of helium-3 on Earth, and it was thought to be scarce in the planet’s core. However, the discovery of substantial helium-3 within the volcanic rocks of Baffin Island suggests an alternative process is at play.

By studying the unique isotopic composition of helium within these ancient rocks, scientists can gain valuable insights into the dynamics of Earth’s core and its potential impact on geological processes. The gradual leakage of helium-3 from the core not only highlights the complexity of our planet’s internal structure but also offers researchers a valuable window into understanding the fundamental forces that have shaped our planet over millennia.

常見問題解答：

Q：什麼是氦 3？
A: Helium-3 is a rare, non-radioactive isotope of helium with two protons and one neutron in its atomic nucleus.

Q：什麼是氦 4？
A: Helium-4 is the most abundant and stable isotope of helium, consisting of two protons and two neutrons in its atomic nucleus.

Q: Why is the discovery of helium-3 in volcanic rocks significant?
A: The presence of helium-3 in volcanic rocks supports the hypothesis that this rare element is leaking from Earth’s core, challenging previous theories about its distribution and origin on our planet.

Q: What can studying helium-3 in volcanic rocks reveal?
A: Studying the isotopic composition of helium in volcanic rocks can provide crucial insights into the dynamics of Earth’s core and its influence on geological processes. It helps scientists better understand the forces that have shaped our planet over time.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

奈米馬達發展的新見解

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

英國太空人踏上私人太空任務的新前景

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

一項新研究揭示了冰下放電對南極冰川退縮的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

奈米馬達發展的新見解

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

英國太空人踏上私人太空任務的新前景

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

一項新研究揭示了冰下放電對南極冰川退縮的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新發現揭示了地核：氦洩漏和行星形成

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論