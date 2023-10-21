城市生活

燃燒的火箭本體和衛星在地球大氣中留下金屬顆粒特徵

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
A recent study has discovered that Earth’s atmosphere contains scattered metal particles from burnt rocket bodies and satellites, a problem that will only worsen with the increase in commercial space launches and satellite constellations. The growing number of satellites in orbit, particularly due to private companies like SpaceX building large constellations of communication satellites, has led to a significant accumulation of tiny metal pieces in the atmosphere.

The lead author of the study, Daniel Murphy from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory, highlights the need to understand the potential implications of these metal particles on the environment and human health as the spaceflight industry rapidly expands. While there is currently no evidence to suggest a direct impact on humans, the concern lies in the potential effects on the Earth’s atmosphere, especially in the stratosphere.

One of the worries is whether the presence of metals in the stratosphere alters its properties and potentially affects the ozone layer and other processes. The researchers found metals such as niobium, copper, lithium, and aluminum in the atmosphere, most likely originating from burnt rocket and satellite remains. This discovery was made using a specially equipped NASA research plane with a spectrometer instrument that analyzed atmospheric elements.

The majority of the metals are found above the Earth’s polar regions, although traces have been detected closer to the equator. The study notes that while meteors can also deposit metals in the atmosphere, the mass difference between rockets and satellites compared to meteors is significant. Hundreds of tons of metals are released by rocket and satellite disintegration, whereas meteors only contribute micrograms.

The potential impacts of these metal particles on Earth’s ecosystem are still unclear. However, the study highlights the lack of previous research in this area, emphasizing the importance of studying the long-term effects and possible global consequences. It is crucial to address this issue sooner rather than later to understand the implications of the rapid growth of the spaceflight industry on our environment and the planet as a whole.

