新發現挑戰對脈衝星的理解

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has left scientists puzzled. Researchers have observed a dead star known as the Vela pulsar emit a blast of energy so powerful that they are unable to explain it. This unexpected discovery challenges existing knowledge of pulsars and requires a rethinking of how these natural accelerators work.

A pulsar is a type of neutron star that is formed from the remnants of a dead star that has exploded into a supernova. Despite being just 12 miles across, pulsars can spin at incredible rates and emit beams of electromagnetic radiation visible on Earth. The Vela pulsar, in particular, is known to emit high-energy gamma rays.

In this new study, the Vela pulsar was observed radiating at a whopping 20 trillion electron volts, the highest energy ever detected from a pulsar. This is significantly higher than the typical energy emitted by pulsars, which is under 10 billion electron volts. The only other pulsar known to have come close to Vela’s energy level is the Crab Pulsar, situated over 6,000 light-years away from Earth.

Scientists are struggling to understand how the Vela pulsar produced such a high-energy emission. It challenges the traditional theory that radiation from a pulsar is created by fast electrons in its magnetosphere. The researchers propose that the particles from Vela are being propelled out of the magnetic membrane or that similar magnetic fields exist outside the typical acceleration areas.

This discovery not only sheds light on the behavior of pulsars but also has implications for understanding what happens to a star after it dies. The findings could help deepen our understanding of other magnetized objects such as black hole magnetospheres.

Further investigations are planned to determine if Vela is capable of producing even higher energy emissions and to search for similar gamma rays around other pulsars in the galaxy.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 太空網

