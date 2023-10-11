城市生活

最近的研究揭示地球曾經經歷極端太陽風暴，提醒科學家今天潛在的破壞

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A recent study conducted by scientists indicates that Earth was once hit by an extreme solar storm that would have catastrophic effects on human civilization if it were to happen in modern times. Ancient tree rings found in the French Alps provided evidence of a significant spike in radiocarbon levels around 14,300 years ago, pointing to the occurrence of a massive solar storm, the largest ever detected by scientists.

If a similar event were to take place today, its impact could be devastating. It has been warned that the power grid could be knocked offline for months, causing widespread blackouts and severe damage to communication infrastructure. Additionally, satellites crucial for navigation and telecommunication may become unusable, while astronauts would face serious radiation risks. The study’s researchers emphasize the urgency of preparing for such extreme solar storms.

Scientists have already identified nine extreme solar storms, referred to as Miayake Events, that have occurred over the past 15,000 years. The most recent events transpired in 993 AD and 774 AD, while the newly discovered ancient storm was twice as powerful as these. However, understanding these events remains challenging, as they can only be studied indirectly.

According to Edouard Bard, professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, the study of solar activity is primarily reliant on indirect measurements. He notes that while instrumental recordings of solar activity have been available since the 17th century, they provide an incomplete understanding of the Sun’s behavior. Combining radiocarbon data from tree rings and beryllium data from polar ice cores offers the best means of comprehending the Sun’s long-term patterns.

The largest solar storm observed and studied thus far occurred in 1859 and is known as the Carrington Event. This event caused significant disruptions, including the destruction of telegraph machines and an exceptionally bright aurora that led birds to behave as if it were morning. The newly discovered ancient storm would have been even more powerful than the Carrington Event.

Further research is necessary to better comprehend the occurrence and predictability of extreme solar storms. Scientists urge continued efforts to protect the world from similar events in the future.

來源：
– Title: Earth was struck by an extreme solar storm. Latest Observatory Now. https://latestobservatory.com/earth-was-struck-by-an-extreme-solar-storm/
– Image: Rüdiger Thomas via Pixabay.

