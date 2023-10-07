城市生活

BlueWalker 3 衛星對天文學的影響：新發現與擔憂

十月六日
BlueWalker 3 衛星對天文學的影響：新發現與擔憂

A recently published Nature paper sheds light on the detailed impact of the BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy. This satellite, launched in September 2022, was found to be among the brightest objects in the night sky, raising concerns about its impact on astronomical observations. The paper presents data from an international observing campaign conducted over 130 days, which aimed to assess the satellite’s brightness changes and the visibility of jettisoned hardware.

The observations revealed that the brightness of BlueWalker 3 increased significantly after the complete unfolding of its antenna array, followed by fluctuations in subsequent weeks. The paper also established a connection between the varying brightness and other factors, such as the satellite’s height above the horizon and its angle relative to the observer and the Sun.

One significant finding was the decoupling of the launch vehicle adapter from the BlueWalker 3 satellite. This component reached a magnitude of 5.5, higher than the maximum brightness recommended by the International Astronomical Union. It also went unrecorded in public catalogs for four days, posing challenges for ground-based observatories trying to avoid satellite interference.

Apart from optical interference, there are concerns about radio frequency interference. BlueWalker 3 transmits in radio frequencies close to those used by radio telescopes, potentially hindering radio astronomy. While radio-quiet zones protect against terrestrial transmitters, they do not currently cover satellite transmissions. Further research is needed to develop strategies to protect telescopes from the multitude of satellites planned for launch in the coming years.

This paper emphasizes the need for pre-launch impact assessments as companies deploy more commercial satellites. It also highlights the balance that needs to be struck between progress in connectivity and preserving the integrity of the night sky for astronomical observations.

來源：
– Nature paper: “Assessing the Impact of the BlueWalker 3 Satellite on Astronomy”
– International Astronomical Union Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (IAU CPS)
– AST SpaceMobile

