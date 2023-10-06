城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新流星雨照亮英國天空

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
新流星雨照亮英國天空

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

來源：
– 每日星報
– 格林威治皇家天文台

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

生物化學和有機化學在理解生命中的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

天文學家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的觀測結果

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務準備研究富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

生物化學和有機化學在理解生命中的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

天文學家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的觀測結果

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務準備研究富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現來自脈衝星的最高強度伽馬射線

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論