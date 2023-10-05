城市生活

天龍座流星雨與獵戶座流星雨：十月的天賜盛宴

天龍座流星雨與獵戶座流星雨：十月的天賜盛宴

October offers stargazers a celestial treat with two active meteor showers, the Draconids and Orionids, adding to the excitement of the forthcoming solar eclipse and the Hunter’s Moon. The Draconids, which commence on October 6 and conclude on October 10, are the first meteor shower of the month. The Orionids, on the other hand, will reach their peak around October 21-22.

Originating from the Draco constellation, the Draconids are named after the dragon-like constellation from which they appear to radiate. These meteor showers are rooted in the remnants of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, discovered in 1900. As the Earth passes through the debris left by the comet, fragments combust about 50 miles above us, creating a stunning display. While the Draconids typically do not produce a large number of meteors, they have the potential to evolve into a meteor storm, painting the sky with over a thousand meteors.

Although meteor showers do not have exact astrological relevance like new moons and full moons, they are always associated with luck, synchronicity, and good fortune. The Draconids, often connected with the Aquarius constellation, can be interpreted to symbolize themes such as the future, community, aspirations, hopes, dreams, freedom, and revolution.

The Draconid meteor shower also holds mythological significance. The constellation Draco, historically symbolized as a dragon or serpent, represents protection and hidden treasures. It is revered by ancient civilizations, linked to stories of the Garden of Eden’s serpent, the crocodile of Egyptian mythology, and the guardian of the golden apples in Greek mythology. Draco embodies themes of guardianship, creation, annihilation, and timelessness.

To witness the Draconid and Orionid meteor showers, find a dark area of clear sky and allow your eyes to adapt to the dark for about 20 minutes. Whether you’re interested in the astrological connections or simply want to enjoy the magnificent spectacle, these meteor showers offer a breathtaking display that is sure to capture your imagination.

