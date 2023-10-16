城市生活

科學

摺紙藝術與工程：釋放創新系統的機會

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper-folding, is not just for creating beautiful sculptures. It is also inspiring groundbreaking advances in robotics, civil engineering, and space exploration. At a recent seminar at Ames Research Center, Dr. Larry L. Howell and Mr. Alden Yellowhorse presented the surprising opportunities that origami offers for engineering.

Traditionally, origami artists have pushed the boundaries of their art form using only paper and a single fabrication process: folding. This has allowed for rapid prototyping and the creation of intricate structures and mechanisms. The unique methods and perspectives of origami artists have led to the development of systems that were previously unimaginable using traditional engineering approaches.

Dr. Howell, an associate dean and professor at Brigham Young University, has been at the forefront of origami-inspired engineering. His research focuses on compliant mechanisms, including origami-inspired mechanisms, space mechanisms, microelectromechanical systems, and medical devices. He is recognized internationally for his contributions to the field.

Mr. Yellowhorse, a PhD candidate at Brigham Young University, is also studying the design of origami-inspired mechanisms. His work is supported by a NASA Space Technology Research Fellowship, and he has spent time as a visiting technologist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

One of the exciting applications of origami in engineering is the development of deployable and reconfigurable systems. This technology has the potential to greatly reduce launch volume, mass, and mission costs in space exploration. Origami-inspired designs have already been used in spacecraft solar arrays, antennae, and other deployable structures.

Origami techniques are also being applied in civil engineering and construction. By leveraging the principles of folding and unfoldability, engineers can create structures that are lightweight, yet incredibly strong and stable. This has the potential to revolutionize the design and construction of bridges, buildings, and other infrastructure.

The future of origami-inspired engineering is bright. With ongoing research and development, we can expect to see even more innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges. The combination of art and science in origami is unlocking new possibilities and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in various fields.

來源：
– “Origami Art and Engineering: Surprising Opportunities for Systems with Unprecedented Performance” by Dr. Larry L. Howell and Mr. Alden Yellowhorse.
– Biography of Dr. Larry L. Howell from Brigham Young University.
– Biography of Mr. Alden Yellowhorse from Brigham Young University.

