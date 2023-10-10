城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

遛狗受傷：遛寵物時如何保持安全

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
遛狗受傷：遛寵物時如何保持安全

Dog walking is a popular activity that provides exercise and enjoyment for both owners and their furry companions. However, recent research has revealed a concerning increase in injuries associated with dog walking. A study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise examined over 400,000 dog walking injuries from 2001 to 2020 and found a fourfold increase in the rate of injuries during that time.

The study identified women between the ages of 40 and 64 as the most commonly injured demographic. The three most frequent injuries reported were finger fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and shoulder strains. These injuries can have long-lasting effects and significantly impact the well-being of dog owners.

One of the main reasons for these injuries is a lack of proper preparation and training. According to Katelin Thomas, owner of K-9 Turbo Training in Ferndale, approximately 99% of dog owners do not adequately train their pets to walk on a leash before expecting them to behave well during walks. Insufficient training can lead to accidents and injuries.

To reduce the risk of injuries, Thomas offers several valuable tips. First, it’s recommended to use a standard six-foot leash instead of a retractable leash, which can pose trip-and-tangle hazards. Proper leash handling is also crucial. Thomas advises holding the leash with one hand through the loop at the end and using the other hand to hold it about one-third of the way down. Avoid wrapping the leash around fingers or wrists to prevent entanglement.

Using a front clip harness instead of just a collar is another safety measure. These harnesses have a front clip attachment that redirects the pulling motion toward the owner rather than allowing the dog to surge forward. This reduces strain on the owner and mitigates the risk of injuries.

Additionally, it’s essential to have treats with you during walks. Distractions can cause dogs to pull or run, increasing the chances of accidents. By offering treats, owners can redirect their pets’ focus and reinforce desired behaviors, such as loose leash walking and staying attentive.

Lastly, owners should remember that they and their dogs are a team. Remaining attentive and vigilant during walks is crucial to identify potential distractions and devise a plan for handling them. Treating with positive reinforcement can be highly effective in capturing the dog’s attention and maintaining control.

Dog walking injuries can be significantly reduced by implementing these safety tips and emphasizing proper training and preparation. By prioritizing safety, dog owners can continue to enjoy the benefits of this activity while minimizing the risk of accidents.

來源：
– Journal: Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise (No specific URL provided)
– Katelin Thomas, owner of K-9 Turbo Training in Ferndale (No specific URL provided)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論