城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新發現的化石揭示了古代海龜的 DNA 殘留物

By羅伯特·安德魯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新發現的化石揭示了古代海龜的 DNA 殘留物

Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

資料來源：路透社

定義：
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

來源：
– Reuters article by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

斯托克航太公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飛行測試

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

野火造成的陰霾和煙霧消散，迎來晴朗的天空和滿月

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 追蹤小行星 2009 UG 接近地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

斯托克航太公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飛行測試

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

野火造成的陰霾和煙霧消散，迎來晴朗的天空和滿月

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 追蹤小行星 2009 UG 接近地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家使用凱克宇宙網成像儀在沒有照明的情況下觀察宇宙網

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論