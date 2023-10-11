城市生活

Partnership to Design and Launch Djibouti’s Second Nanosatellite

加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Partnership to Design and Launch Djibouti’s Second Nanosatellite

RIDE Space, the Djibouti Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and the Centre Spatial Universitaire de Montpellier (CSUM) have joined forces to develop and integrate Djibouti’s second nanosatellite, Djibouti-1B. The satellite will be launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, using Momentus’s Vigoride vehicle. This collaboration, known as Project Hydrosat, also presents an opportunity for ten African students to be involved in the satellite project.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, Djibouti-1B will play a vital role in meeting the data collection needs of the Djibouti Center for Study and Research (CERD). The satellite will transmit data gathered by meteorological stations to the Missions Control Center in Djibouti. Furthermore, it will provide essential tools to monitor changes in water resources and track regions impacted by drought and water scarcity in Djibouti.

The launch of Djibouti-1B is scheduled for February 2024.

This collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in utilizing technology to monitor climate patterns and address water resource challenges. By closely monitoring key areas in Djibouti, the satellite will collect crucial climate data that will aid in the effective management of water resources. This information will enable local authorities and stakeholders to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of drought and water scarcity.

Project Hydrosat offers an incredible opportunity for African students to gain hands-on experience in the satellite industry. By participating in the development and integration of Djibouti-1B, these students will not only contribute to their country’s scientific advancement but also expand their knowledge and skills in space technology.

This collaboration between RIDE Space, the Djibouti Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and CSUM demonstrates the increasing interest and investment in space technology across Africa. It highlights the continent’s determination to leverage satellite technology to address pressing environmental challenges and drive socioeconomic development.

Overall, the partnership to design and launch Djibouti’s second nanosatellite signifies a significant milestone in the space industry in Africa. The successful deployment of Djibouti-1B will pave the way for future advancements in satellite technology and contribute to the sustainable management of water resources in Djibouti.

作者：
Ayooluwa Adetola, Space in Africa

加布里埃爾博塔

