科學

新型晶體具有6G通訊技術與量子重力探索的潛力

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists have recently discovered a groundbreaking crystal that has the ability to manipulate light in a way reminiscent of gravitational forces exerted by black holes. This remarkable phenomenon, termed “pseudogravity,” has the potential to revolutionize communication technology, particularly in the realm of 6G networks, and offers exciting possibilities for exploring quantum gravity.

The research team, led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University in Japan, conducted experiments with photonic crystals, which are crystals with a regular, grid-like structure capable of slowing down the speed of light. By intentionally distorting these crystals and directing beams of light through them, the team observed the light’s deflection, akin to how gravity bends objects’ trajectories.

This newfound ability to manipulate light opens up new pathways for the development of next-generation communication technology. As 6G networks require ultrahigh-speed wireless information transmission in the terahertz range, embracing frequencies above 100 gigahertz, the manipulation of light within materials becomes crucial. Compared to the current capabilities of 5G technology, which maxes out at 71 gigahertz, this represents a significant leap forward.

The implications of this crystal’s discovery extend beyond telecommunications. Associate Professor Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University emphasised the academic significance of the research. These photonic crystals have the potential to harness gravitational effects, providing fresh opportunities in the field of graviton physics.

Gravitons, theoretical quantum particles responsible for the force of gravity, have proven elusive to direct observation. Scientists are still striving to comprehend their properties and characteristics fully. However, this research marks a significant step forward in the quest to unravel the mysteries of quantum gravity, potentially bridging the gap between quantum mechanics and Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

With its potential applications in 6G communication technology and contributions to the study of quantum gravity, this new crystal holds immense promise for future advancements in scientific exploration and technological innovation.

常見問題

什麼是偽重力？

Pseudogravity is a phenomenon in which light can be manipulated within certain materials similar to the gravitational forces exerted by black holes, bending the path of light.

How can this crystal benefit 6G communication technology?

The ability to manipulate light within materials opens up possibilities for achieving ultrahigh-speed wireless information transmission in the terahertz range, which is essential for 6G networks operating above 100 gigahertz.

什麼是光子晶體？

Photonic crystals are crystals with a regular, grid-like structure that can slow down the speed of light passing through them. They are used in this research to manipulate light and study its deflection.

By 曼波布雷西亞

