紐西蘭海岸下的水下火山擁有巨大的水庫

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers have made a fascinating discovery off the coast of New Zealand. Using 3D seismic imaging, they found a significant water reservoir submerged two miles beneath the ocean floor. This underwater volcano, which is now buried deep within the Earth’s crust, is believed to be dampening a major earthquake fault.

The fault off the coast of New Zealand is known for producing slow slip events, which are slow-motion earthquakes that help release tectonic pressure over an extended period of time. Scientists have been curious as to why these slow slip events occur more frequently at certain faults compared to others.

The discovery of this extensive water reservoir provides evidence that buried water may be linked to these slow slip earthquakes. Interestingly, there has been no prior geologic evidence to suggest the existence of such a large water reservoir at this specific fault.

Andrew Gase, the lead author of the study from the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, explains that they cannot determine the exact effect of the water on the fault yet. However, the amount of water found is significantly higher than expected. Gase emphasizes the need for further drilling to determine the impact of the water on the fault’s pressure.

The underwater volcano and the surrounding sediments are remnants of a series of volcanic eruptions that occurred 125 million years ago. The seismic scans revealed that the water content in the volcanic rock is nearly half of its volume, which is unusual for rock of this age.

Gase speculates that the erosion caused by the ancient eruptions created a porous rock structure that acted as a water reservoir. Over time, the rock transformed into clay, thereby trapping even more water. This finding is significant as scientists believe that underground water pressure plays a crucial role in the occurrence of slow slip earthquakes.

The researchers suggest that other earthquake faults around the world could have similar water reservoirs present. This discovery may lead to a deeper understanding of large earthquakes and the role of water in releasing tectonic stress.

– University of Texas Institute for Geophysics
– 科學進步

