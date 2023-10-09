城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

五十萬年前木結構的發現揭示了早期人類技術

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
五十萬年前木結構的發現揭示了早期人類技術

A recent archaeological discovery in Zambia has provided robust evidence for the earliest known use of wood technology, dating back 476,000 years. The excavation at Kalambo Falls unearthed a well-preserved wooden structure, along with various artifacts. This finding challenges the perception that early humans were technologically primitive, highlighting their ability to source and shape wood with tools.

The discovery at Kalambo Falls sheds light on the sustainable use of materials during the Early Stone Age. With wood being a perishable material, the exceptional preservation conditions at the site allowed researchers to obtain direct proof of its intentional use by early hominins. This finding transforms our understanding of the history of wood technology and reveals the extent to which early humans interacted with this versatile material.

In the past, the minds of early hominins were often considered limited compared to modern humans. However, this discovery emphasizes their impressive understanding of the materials around them and their care for the environment. The intentionally-shaped wooden structure at Kalambo Falls can be seen as an example of design, technology, and creativity, using what would be considered a “green technology” today.

The use of wood as a construction material offers sustainability benefits that modern materials lack. Unlike materials that are nearly indestructible and contribute to climate change, wood is a perishable and renewable resource. While there are risks associated with using wood, such as fire and decay, appropriate construction practices can mitigate these risks.

This discovery challenges the notion of progress in human history as a linear advancement towards modernity. It highlights the ingenuity and sophistication of our ancient ancestors and encourages a reevaluation of the value of “backward technologies” in benefiting the environment and the planet.

來源：

– Barham et al. Nature (2023)
– 利物浦大學
– Kalambo Falls Excavation Project

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

探索海王星：利用海衛一的大氣層來減慢太空船的速度

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論