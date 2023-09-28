城市生活

科學

使用介電泳分離循環腫瘤細胞

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
This article discusses the work of Robbyn K. Anand, the recipient of the AES Mid-Career Award, for her exceptional contributions to the field of electrophoresis and microfluidics. Anand, along with her group, has developed methods for circulating tumor cell analysis and the enrichment and separation of chemical species within water-in-oil droplets.

The focus of Anand’s recent paper is on a dielectrophoretic (DEP) method for the selection of circulating melanoma cells (CMCs). Prevailing methods for CTC isolation rely on the presence of specific surface antigens or cell size. However, these methods are not effective for rare CMCs that lack reliable identifying surface antigens.

DEP is more selective than cell size alone, as it is based on the cell’s morphology and composition. Anand’s previous work demonstrated the use of DEP at a wireless bipolar electrode (BPE) array for selective single-cell capture. The new developments in her current research include incorporating single-cell assays and electrochemical assays into the BPE array device.

An interesting finding from Anand’s work is the variability of biophysical properties among white blood cells derived from melanoma patients. This finding suggests that the criteria for selecting circulating melanoma cells can be optimized for each sample.

Challenges in the field of single-cell analysis include demonstrating clinical relevance and gaining adoption by practitioners. Collaboration with clinicians is crucial to prioritize analytical endpoints and correlate data obtained from new methods with clinical outcomes.

The feedback received regarding this work has been positive, with enthusiasm for its potential impact in cell patterning and other applications. There are inquiries about adapting the approach for bacterial cells or extracellular vesicles and releasing selected cells for downstream analysis.

Future steps in this research involve developing methods to extract and utilize valuable biophysical information represented in a cell’s response to the electric field.

Being named the recipient of the AES Mid-Career Award is an honor for Anand and a charge to support the scientific community, particularly students and early-career scientists.

