城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

破解黑洞碰撞中重力波的相互作用

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
破解黑洞碰撞中重力波的相互作用

Scientists supported by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and other federal agencies are working to gain a deeper understanding of gravitational waves generated by the collisions of black holes. Gravitational waves, predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916, were not directly detected until 2015 at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

When two massive black holes collide, the impact is so enormous that it sends ripples through spacetime. These ripples are known as gravitational waves. To accurately simulate and study these collisions, scientists utilize complex computer simulations that include the entire process, from the initial spiral toward each other to the merger and the formation of a distorted black hole.

In the past, models did not include the influence or interaction of gravitational waves with each other. However, researchers suspected that these models were not accurate. They believed that the collisions of black holes would cause the waves to interact with one another, resulting in new waves with different frequencies.

A team of researchers from Caltech, Columbia University, University of Mississippi, Cornell University, and the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics conducted a more detailed analysis of numerical outputs from these simulations. They found evidence of gravitational waves interacting with each other, leading to the creation of smaller, more chaotic, and unpredictable waves with independent frequencies. By incorporating these interactions into the models, scientists can more accurately interpret the data and improve the accuracy of the simulations.

The more accurate these models become, the better they can help scientists understand real-world observations from LIGO. Additionally, by studying the interactions of gravitational waves in black hole collisions, researchers can further investigate if general relativity, Einstein’s theory of gravity, accurately explains the behavior of black holes.

Although gravitational waves are undetectable to us directly, the data and models created by scientists continue to expand our knowledge of these extraordinary phenomena. The ongoing research opens doors to a deeper understanding of black holes and the fundamental principles of spacetime.

資源：
US Department of Energy, “Deciphering gravitational waves” (2023, October 11)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論