新研究揭示了免疫系統蛋白質

A recent study conducted by the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams from India, Australia, and Switzerland, has provided insights into the intricate dance of our body’s defenses against harmful invaders. The research focused on certain immune system proteins that play pivotal roles in our immune response, particularly in diseases such as COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.

At the heart of our immune response is the complement cascade, a series of events triggered when potential threats are detected. This process generates protein messengers known as C3a and C5a, which activate specific receptors on cells, initiating a cascade of internal signals. However, the precise mechanisms of these receptors, especially C5aR1, have long remained a mystery.

Using the advanced technique of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images revealed the interactions between the receptors and molecules, as well as the changes in shape and the transmission of signals within the cell upon activation.

The findings of this study provide significant and comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system, according to Cornelius Gati, the study’s lead author and assistant professor at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. The research opens up potential avenues for the development of drugs targeting these receptors in the treatment of various diseases.

This research, published in the journal Cell, contributes to our understanding of the complexities of our immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to utilize the power of our body’s natural defenses.

來源：

– Original article: “New research from the Bridge Institute offers insights into immune system proteins” (USC News)

– Study authors: Cornelius Gati, Ravi Yadav, Htet Khant, Manish Yadav, Jagannath Maharana, Shirsha Saha, Parishmita Sarma, Chahat Soni, Vinay Singh, Sayantan Saha, Manisankar Ganguly, Samanwita Mahapatra, Sudha Mishra, Ramanuj Banerjee, Arun Shukla, Xaria Li, Trent Woodruff, Mohamed Chami