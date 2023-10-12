城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

牛糞作為生物質氣化原料：優化工藝

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
牛糞作為生物質氣化原料：優化工藝

The overuse of fossil fuels has led to global environmental pollution, prompting the need to shift towards green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy sources. Biomass energy, derived from organic materials produced through photosynthesis, offers a clean and renewable alternative. Livestock and poultry manure, a type of biomass, has gained attention due to its abundant availability and lesser susceptibility to weather and seasonal variations compared to other biomass sources.

Efficiently utilizing livestock and poultry manure as a gasification feedstock can significantly mitigate environmental pollution caused by traditional fossil fuels. Gasification is a thermal chemical process that converts biomass into a gas fuel, known as syngas, through high-temperature incomplete combustion conditions. Syngas, primarily composed of CO2, CO, H2, CH4, and other gases, can be used in various energy conversion devices.

To optimize the gasification process of cow manure, researchers from Henan Agricultural University developed a biomass gasification model using Aspen Plus software. They evaluated parameters such as gasification temperature, steam-to-biomass ratio, and pressure to determine their impact on the H2/CO ratio and lower heating value (LHV) of syngas.

The simulation results showed that higher gasification temperatures favored increased H2 and CO content, with H2 peaking at 800 °C. Increasing steam as a gasification agent promoted higher H2 production. However, a higher steam-to-biomass ratio had a negative effect on CO and CH4, resulting in a decrease in LHV. The optimal gasification pressure was found to be 0.1 MPa.

This study provides valuable insights into optimizing the gasification process of cow manure. The developed model can be used to predict syngas composition from other biomass feedstocks and may contribute to further research on improving biomass gasification processes.

資源：
– Yajun Zhang et al, Numerical modeling of biomass gasification using cow dung as feedstock, Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.15302/J-FASE-2023500

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

