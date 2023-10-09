城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Liquid Leaks from Russian Part of ISS, Crew Safe

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Liquid Leaks from Russian Part of ISS, Crew Safe

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

來源：
– Phys.org

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

從岩石的聲學模式對地殼強度的新見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

國際太空站出現冷卻液洩漏，但太空人無危險

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新的哈伯太空望遠鏡影像揭示了令人驚嘆的星系

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

從岩石的聲學模式對地殼強度的新見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

國際太空站出現冷卻液洩漏，但太空人無危險

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的哈伯太空望遠鏡影像揭示了令人驚嘆的星系

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

太空人在國際太空站上拍攝的令人驚嘆的地球和月球照片

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論