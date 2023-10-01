城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

意識研究的內戰：偽科學的指控

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
意識研究的內戰：偽科學的指控

Summary: Over 100 consciousness researchers have accused the integrated information theory (IIT) of consciousness of being pseudoscience. The critics argue that this association with a pseudoscientific theory will harm the credibility of consciousness science as a whole. However, there are others who believe that unsupported charges of pseudoscience will lead to the entire field of consciousness science being perceived as pseudoscience. The theory itself, IIT, is a comprehensive theory of consciousness proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi. It aims to provide precise mathematical conditions for determining when a system, such as the brain, is conscious. The theory is based on the mathematical measure of integration of information, labeled as ϕ. The signatories of the letter question the experimental support for the theory’s bold implications. An adversarial collaboration between IIT and the global workspace theory resulted in mixed experimental results, leaning slightly towards IIT. However, it should be noted that IIT is not solely based on scientific experimentation, but also involves philosophical reflection. The theory begins with five axioms derived from conscious experience and translates them into postulates about the properties required for a physical system to embody consciousness. Critics of IIT may be motivated by a desire to differentiate science from philosophy as well as to establish consciousness science as a legitimate scientific field. However, consciousness itself is not a publicly observable phenomenon, and its study goes beyond traditional scientific methods.

來源：
– Philip Goff. “The Civil War in Consciousness Research: Accusations of Pseudoscience.” The Conversation, 13 October 2021.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

新型火星車將探索這顆紅色星球

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯太空望遠鏡捕捉到明亮的原恆星噴流的令人驚嘆的影像

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

解開早期胚胎發育的秘密

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新型火星車將探索這顆紅色星球

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯太空望遠鏡捕捉到明亮的原恆星噴流的令人驚嘆的影像

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

解開早期胚胎發育的秘密

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

游泳機器人旨在對抗對人類健康的威脅

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論