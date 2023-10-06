城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新研究證實新墨西哥州的古代人類足跡可以追溯到 21,500 年前

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A new study has provided further evidence to confirm that human footprints in the desert of New Mexico are at least 21,500 years old. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the timing of human presence in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum. The team of scientists, led by geologists Jeff Pigati and Kathleen Springer from the US Geological Survey (USGS), conducted rigorous dating techniques to validate the controversial initial results.

The original dating was based on radiocarbon dating of spiral ditchgrass seeds, which were found embedded in the fossilized footprints. Radiocarbon dating relies on the decay of C-14, a radioactive form of carbon, to determine the age of a sample. However, the reliance on the aquatic plant raised concerns among the archaeological community due to the possibility of older dissolved carbon being absorbed by the plants.

To address these concerns, the team collected conifer pollen from the same geological layer as the ditchgrass, as well as quartz samples from the footprint layers. The conifer pollen, being terrestrial and not subject to the same carbon reservoir effects, yielded consistent results ranging from 22,600 to 23,400 years ago. The dating of the quartz using optically stimulated luminescence confirmed that the footprints were exposed to sunlight around 21,500 years ago.

The convergence of these independent lines of evidence strongly supports the conclusion that humans were indeed present in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum. This finding has significant implications for our understanding of human migration and habitation in a rapidly changing world.

The research, published in the journal Science, not only sheds light on ancient human history but also demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted dating methodologies in overcoming skepticism and refining our knowledge of the past.

來源：
– “New dating confirms ancient human footprints on White Sands are 23,000 years old” – ScienceAlert
– “Rigorous dating ensures that ancient footprints are earliest in North America” – USGS

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

