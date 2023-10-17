城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家發現城市大小的彗星正飛向地球

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
天文學家發現城市大小的彗星正飛向地球

Astronomers have discovered a city-sized comet with freezing cryovolcanoes that is heading towards Earth. Named 12P/Pons-Brooks, this giant space rock is approximately three times the size of Mount Everest. It is classified as a cryovolcanic comet, which means it is a cold volcano constantly emitting icy debris throughout our solar system. The comet follows a 71-year orbit around the sun and was last observed by humans in 1954. Recently, astronomers detected new imagery of the comet, revealing two horns protruding from it.

The comet, located in the Hercules constellation, will make its closest pass to Earth on April 21, 2024. It is predicted to reach a magnitude of +4, indicating its brightness in the sky. A lower magnitude number indicates a brighter object. For comparison, the North Star has a magnitude of +2. Hence, the comet may be visible to the naked eye in May and June of 2024, with its brightest point predicted to be on June 2. After its close approach to Earth, 12P/Pons-Brooks will not be visible to humans again until 2095.

來源：無

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

一項新研究顯示格陵蘭冰蓋比之前想像的更有彈性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

日環食的獨特景象：NASA DSCVR 任務所見

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

一項新研究顯示格陵蘭冰蓋比之前想像的更有彈性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日環食的獨特景象：NASA DSCVR 任務所見

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

使用 DNA 和玻璃製造出比鋼更堅固的新型輕質材料

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論