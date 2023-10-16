城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

AlignProp：微調影像產生的擴散模型

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
AlignProp：微調影像產生的擴散模型

Probabilistic diffusion models have become the standard for generative modeling in continuous domains, particularly in text-to-image generation. Among these models, DALLE has gained significant attention for its ability to generate images by training on large-scale datasets. However, controlling the behavior of these unsupervised models in downstream tasks has proven to be a challenging endeavor.

In response to this challenge, researchers have attempted to fine-tune diffusion models using reinforcement learning techniques. However, this approach is known for its high variance in gradient estimators. To address this issue, a new paper introduces a method called “AlignProp” that aligns diffusion models with downstream reward functions through end-to-end backpropagation of the reward gradient during the denoising process.

AlignProp offers an innovative approach that mitigates the high memory requirements typically associated with backpropagation through modern text-to-image models. It achieves this by fine-tuning low-rank adapter weight modules and implementing gradient checkpointing.

The performance of AlignProp has been evaluated through various objectives, including image-text semantic alignment, aesthetics, image compressibility, and controllability of the number of objects in generated images. The results show that AlignProp outperforms alternative methods by achieving higher rewards in fewer training steps. Moreover, its conceptual simplicity makes it a straightforward choice for optimizing diffusion models based on differentiable reward functions.

By utilizing gradients obtained from the reward function, AlignProp improves both sampling efficiency and computational effectiveness in fine-tuning diffusion models. The experiments consistently demonstrate the effectiveness of AlignProp in optimizing a wide range of reward functions, even for tasks that are difficult to define solely through prompts.

The future research direction for AlignProp involves extending these principles to diffusion-based language models, with the aim of improving their alignment with human feedback.

(Source: Research paper on AlignProp for fine-tuning diffusion models)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

人工智慧檢測超新星並對其進行分類

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

隨著年齡的增長，肌力訓練的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

飄帶和細絲：協助恆星形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

人工智慧檢測超新星並對其進行分類

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

隨著年齡的增長，肌力訓練的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

飄帶和細絲：協助恆星形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

PRDM16 基因突變在先天性心臟衰竭發展中的作用

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論