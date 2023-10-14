城市生活

為不列顛哥倫比亞省西部罕見的日環食做好準備

為不列顛哥倫比亞省西部罕見的日環食做好準備

On Saturday, Western British Columbia will offer Canadians a front-row seat to witness a rare annular solar eclipse. However, cloudy skies may prevent many viewers from experiencing this phenomenon. Despite the forecast, Gurveen Kaur, co-president of the University of B.C. Astronomy Club, remains hopeful that there will still be an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the eclipse during the hour-and-a-half window.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. This particular eclipse is unique because it happens when the sun is at its farthest point from Earth. As a result, viewers are treated to a stunning sight as a bright halo surrounds the black blot of the moon.

While areas of North America, including a path from Oregon to Texas, will witness a total eclipse and fiery ring, Metro Vancouver residents will be able to see almost 75% of the eclipse starting at 8:08 a.m. Pacific time. The peak of the eclipse will occur 72 minutes later, with only a small sliver of the sun visible. The eclipse will conclude at 10:38 a.m.

Unfortunately, Ontario will only experience a partial solar eclipse starting at 11:55 a.m., with a maximum eclipse of 27% occurring around 1:09 p.m. However, cloud cover is expected, making visibility unlikely. According to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, while some breaks in the clouds may occur in the north and east ends of the GTA, it is unlikely that there will be significant darkening of the skies.

Despite this disappointment, southern Ontario can look forward to the next solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, when it is expected to be in the best position possible.

定義：
– Annular solar eclipse: An event that happens when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, resulting in a bright halo surrounding the dark moon.
– Cloud cover: The percentage of the sky covered by clouds.

來源：
– University of B.C.
– CityNews

By 曼波布雷西亞

