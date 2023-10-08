城市生活

科學

從太空研究洋流的重要性

十月六日
Studying the ocean from space has become increasingly important in understanding the impact of climate change on our planet. NASA and CNES recently launched the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, which will provide scientists with a better view of the ocean’s surface and reveal crucial information about ocean currents. These currents play a significant role in weather patterns and climate. To make the most of the satellite observations, researchers are conducting a sea voyage aboard the RV Investigator to gather essential ocean data under the satellite’s path.

The global network of ocean currents is being disrupted by climate change. The deep “overturning circulation” that transports carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe has slowed down, while surface currents have become more energetic. Western boundary currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, are experiencing significant changes and have become hotspots for ocean warming. These changes in currents can impact weather patterns and marine ecosystems, potentially affecting millions of people’s lives.

The SWOT satellite mission will provide researchers with accurate measurements of the sea surface height, which can be used to estimate ocean currents. By analyzing variations in the sea surface height, scientists can determine pressure differences and the deflection of ocean currents caused by the Coriolis force. This new tool will allow for more detailed monitoring of changes in ocean currents.

To validate the satellite measurements, scientists are conducting a 24-day voyage aboard the RV Investigator. Using state-of-the-art scientific equipment, they will study ocean dynamics off Australia’s southeast coast and measure real-time movement of currents at the ocean surface. This collaborative effort aims to improve weather forecasts and climate risk assessment by gathering observational data under the satellite’s path.

Studying the ocean from space, at sea, and in the playground allows scientists to better understand how our oceans are changing and the implications for our planet.

