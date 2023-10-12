城市生活

科學

研究表明，清潔積雪有助於減少高山未來積雪的減少

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A new study reveals that while the future snowpack in high mountains, like the Himalayas, is expected to diminish due to rising temperatures, the presence of clean snow can help reduce this decline. The research conducted by scientists at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory suggests that the reduction in snowpack may be less severe than previously predicted, providing some relief to the communities that rely on snowmelt for water supply, food production, and winter recreation.

The study takes into account various factors that affect snowpack, such as warming temperatures, pollution, dust, and the shape of snow grains. Dark particles, such as pollution and dust, have a significant impact on the rate at which snow melts. These particles absorb more sunlight than pure snow, leading to increased warming and accelerated melting. The findings highlight the importance of reducing pollution and human activities that contribute to the presence of dark particles in snow.

It is estimated that around 2 billion people depend on spring and summer snowmelt in mountains for their water needs. A faster or earlier snowmelt could result in adverse consequences like river flooding in the spring and water scarcity during late summers, affecting agriculture and the overall well-being of millions of people.

The study emphasizes that not all snow is the same. The presence of clean snow, which reflects a higher percentage of sunlight, can help mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on snowpack. The research suggests that cleaner snow can be expected in the future due to reduced pollution and wood burning.

This study sheds light on the critical issue of future snowpack and offers a more optimistic outlook. However, further research is needed to fully understand the complex relationship between snowpack decline and various contributing factors. The findings highlight the urgent need to address climate change and reduce pollution to protect the precious water resources derived from mountain snowmelt.

來源：
– 自然通訊（DOI：10.1038/s41467-023-41732-6）

