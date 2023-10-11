城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

研究發現，亞洲高山空氣更清潔導致天氣更濕潤

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
研究發現，亞洲高山空氣更清潔導致天氣更濕潤

A recent study published in Nature has revealed that cleaner air in High Mountain Asia (HMA) is expected to bring about wetter weather in the region. HMA, home to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, contains the world’s third-largest amount of glacial ice and serves as a vital water source for nearly 2 billion people. However, in recent decades, there has been a dipolar trend in HMA precipitation, with an increase in the north and a decrease in the southeast.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and Ocean University of China, sought to uncover the mechanisms driving these precipitation alterations. They found that uneven emissions of anthropogenic aerosols in Eurasia have weakened the jet stream and reinforced the westerly-associated precipitation pattern.

Interestingly, the researchers also predict that, due to air pollution control measures, the currently drying Himalayan region will transition to wetter conditions by the 2040s under medium to high greenhouse gas emission scenarios. This transition is primarily determined by changes in anthropogenic aerosol emissions.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the impact of aerosol reduction on the climate and water resources of HMA. Changes in precipitation patterns in the future will add complexity to projections about HMA water resources. This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the region who are tasked with managing water resources and ensuring water security for the population.

Source: Nature, Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

40% of Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Have Shrunk in the Last 25 Years, Scientists Say

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 公佈小行星 2023 TC1 近距離接近地球的細節

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

壯觀的獵戶座流星雨：天上的喜悅

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

40% of Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Have Shrunk in the Last 25 Years, Scientists Say

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 公佈小行星 2023 TC1 近距離接近地球的細節

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

壯觀的獵戶座流星雨：天上的喜悅

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

微生物在太空探索中的作用：為國際太空站建造生命維持系統

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論