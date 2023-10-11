城市生活

Citizen Science Reveals Invasive Predator Threatens Icelandic Eider Ducks

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Invasive species pose a significant threat to many bird populations on islands. While the New Zealand kiwi has been severely affected by invasive predators, it is not the only bird species facing such challenges. The University of Iceland’s Research Center at Snæfellsnes and IGB led a team of researchers who used Citizen Science data to investigate the impact of the invasive American mink on the native eider duck population in Iceland’s Brokey archipelago. The findings, published in Ecology Letters, revealed that the mink has decimated the eider duck population by approximately 60% in this region.

Unlike the New Zealand kiwi, eider ducks have developed defense strategies against predatory mammals. For instance, in the Purkey archipelago, the return of the native Arctic fox had no discernible impact on the eider population due to their common evolutionary history and suitable defense mechanisms. However, the eiders were ill-equipped to defend against the invasive American mink.

Island bird species, particularly those that nest on the ground, are particularly vulnerable to invasive predators. The Icelandic eider, with approximately 16% of the global eider population and 32% of the European population residing in Iceland, plays a crucial role in the country’s ecology, economy, and culture. Eider down, extracted from nests, is processed into high-quality clothing and blankets.

The research team utilized long-term Citizen Science data, collected by local families over several decades, to examine the impact of the American mink on the eider duck population. The data showed that the mink had a more significant impact on the eiders than climate change, resulting in a 60% reduction in nests in the Brokey archipelago.

This study highlights the importance of long-term data in studying the impacts of biological invasions. The research team emphasizes that high-quality data collected before and after the introduction of invasive species is invaluable. Understanding the effects of invasive predators is crucial for the conservation of vulnerable bird populations on islands.

來源：
– Jón Einar Jónsson et al, Long-term data reveal contrasting impacts of native versus invasive nest predators in Iceland, Ecology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1111/ele.14313.
– “Citizen Science reveals which predator is causing trouble for eider ducks in Iceland.” Phys.org, 11 October 2023, phys.org/news/2023-10-citizen-science-reveals-predator-eider.html.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

