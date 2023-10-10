城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

我國先進天基太陽觀測站完成一年科學觀測

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
我國先進天基太陽觀測站完成一年科學觀測

China’s first comprehensive solar probe, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), has successfully completed one year of scientific observation. The probe, also known as Kuafu-1, has been in orbit for 365 days since its launch on October 9, 2022.

The ASO-S is designed to monitor solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and the sun’s magnetic field simultaneously. It was delivered to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on September 25 after completing in-orbit tests.

During its operation, the probe has completed a total of 5,294 orbits around Earth and received more than 500 observation plans. Over 120 TB of original data and over 100 TB of advanced data products have been produced. Additionally, more than 2 TB of scientific data have been downloaded since April 12, 2023.

To receive data from the probe, three ground stations located in the cities of Sanya, Kashgar, and Beijing have been utilized. These stations transmit the data to a powerful computer mounted at the Purple Mountain Observatory for decoding.

The ASO-S is set to cover the peak of the solar cycle from 2024 to 2025, which typically lasts for 11 years. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the sun’s activity and improve our understanding of solar phenomena.

This milestone achievement reaffirms China’s commitment to space exploration and scientific research. The ASO-S will continue to contribute valuable data to the field of solar physics, enabling scientists to deepen their knowledge of the sun and its effects on Earth.

來源：
– Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

Status Report of Astronomical Phenomena

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Magnetically Bound Excitons Discovered by Caltech Physicists

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Eerie New Photos of Astronauts Training in Lunar-like Conditions

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Status Report of Astronomical Phenomena

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Magnetically Bound Excitons Discovered by Caltech Physicists

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Eerie New Photos of Astronauts Training in Lunar-like Conditions

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

伽瑪射線研究揭示脈衝星作為粒子加速器

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論