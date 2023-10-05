城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

隨著國際太空站壽命接近尾聲，中國計劃擴建太空站

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
隨著國際太空站壽命接近尾聲，中國計劃擴建太空站

China is set to expand its space station to six modules in the coming years, offering astronauts from other nations an alternative platform for near-Earth missions as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational lifespan. The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced at the International Astronautical Congress that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will exceed 15 years, which is longer than previously announced.

The Chinese space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace, has been fully operational since late 2022 and can host up to three astronauts. After expansion to six modules, it will have a mass of 180 metric tons, making it just 40% of the mass of the ISS. However, the ISS, which has been in orbit for over two decades, is expected to be decommissioned after 2030. China aims to become a major space power around the same time.

China has expressed its willingness to collaborate with other countries by inviting their astronauts to the Chinese station. Last year, it was reported that several countries had requested to send their astronauts to Tiangong. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced this year that it did not have the budget or political approval to participate in the project, hampering China’s aspirations for space diplomacy.

Despite the challenges, Tiangong symbolizes China’s growing influence and confidence in its space ventures. It has become a competitor to the United States in the domain of space exploration and is banned by U.S. law from any collaboration with NASA. Russia, a participant in the ISS, has also proposed constructing its own space station with cooperation from BRICS nations.

China’s expansion plans for its space station and its ambition to become a major space power reflect its commitment to advancements in space exploration. As the ISS nears the end of its lifespan, China aims to provide astronauts from other nations with an alternative platform for near-Earth missions.

定義：
– ISS：國際空間站
– Tiangong: Chinese space station, also known as Celestial Palace
– BRICS: A group composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

來源：
Reuters – “China plans to expand its space station in challenge to ISS”
湯森路透信託原則

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

Expedition 70 太空人專注於人體研究和太空行走準備

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

天象對決：2023 年 XNUMX 月的日食和月食將為天空增添光彩

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

歐洲太空總署的歐幾裡得望遠鏡解決了導航問題

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

Expedition 70 太空人專注於人體研究和太空行走準備

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天象對決：2023 年 XNUMX 月的日食和月食將為天空增添光彩

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

歐洲太空總署的歐幾裡得望遠鏡解決了導航問題

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新研究顯示古代外星生命的可能性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論