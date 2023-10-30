China Plans Advanced Quantum Communications Satellites for Secure Data Transmission

China is taking ambitious strides in the field of quantum communications by planning to launch cutting-edge quantum communications satellites. The country had previously launched its first dedicated quantum communications satellite, Micius, in 2016, and has since been working on follow-up missions to further push the boundaries of quantum communication technology.

According to Wang Jianyu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the next satellites will focus on low Earth orbit quantum key satellite networking and medium- and high-orbit quantum science experimental platforms. These developments were discussed at the third China Space Science Conference.

Quantum key distribution (QKD) satellites like Micius utilize quantum bits or qubits, which are individual photons with specific polarizations. By generating random but entangled pairs of photons, secret keys can be created and distributed to ground stations. This enables secure communication and encryption of data using quantum properties.

Micius itself has made remarkable progress in the field, setting a new record for the transmission of secure data over long distances. The satellite successfully sent keys to ground stations in Delingha and Nanshan, which were approximately 756 miles (1,200 kilometers) apart. It even achieved data sharing between a site in China and one in Austria.

The new quantum satellites that China plans to deploy will be placed in higher orbits, similar to GPS satellites, providing them with a broader view of Earth. This expanded coverage will allow ground stations to have longer periods of visibility with the satellites. However, transmitting quantum keys accurately over significantly greater distances will present a challenge for Chinese scientists and engineers.

Overcoming this challenge will involve developing micro-vibration suppression technology to ensure precise optical or laser signals can be sent from these satellites, which will operate around 6,200 miles (10,000 kilometers) above Earth’s surface. Although Wang did not provide a timeline for the new missions, these advancements in space quantum technology have the potential to revolutionize how sensitive data is transmitted.

In addition to China, other countries like Europe are actively exploring quantum communication technology. The European Space Agency has announced its plans to launch the Quantum Key Distribution Satellite (QKDSat), also known as Eagle-1, for technology demonstration purposes. These global efforts highlight the growing significance of secure data transmission and the potential breakthroughs that can be achieved through quantum communications.

常見問題

What is a quantum key distribution (QKD) satellite?

A QKD satellite is a satellite that utilizes quantum bits or qubits, which are individual photons with specific polarizations, to create and distribute secret keys for secure communication and encryption of data.

What record did Micius set in quantum communication?

Micius set a new record for the distance over which secure data could be transmitted using quantum means. It successfully sent keys between ground stations in Delingha and Nanshan, approximately 756 miles (1,200 kilometers) apart. It also achieved data sharing between a site in China and one in Austria.

What challenges will China face in deploying new quantum satellites in higher orbits?

Placing quantum satellites in higher orbits, similar to GPS satellites, presents challenges in accurately transmitting quantum keys over much greater distances. Chinese scientists and engineers will need to develop micro-vibration suppression technology to ensure precise optical or laser signals can be sent from the satellites, which will operate around 6,200 miles (10,000 kilometers) above Earth’s surface.

Are other countries involved in quantum communication technology?

Yes, other countries like Europe are actively exploring and developing quantum communication technology. The European Space Agency has announced plans to launch the Quantum Key Distribution Satellite (QKDSat), also known as Eagle-1, for technology demonstration purposes. These efforts reflect the global interest in secure data transmission using quantum communications.