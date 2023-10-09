城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

TRAPPIST-1 凌日期間的耀斑分析

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
TRAPPIST-1 凌日期間的耀斑分析

This study presents the first analysis of JWST near-infrared spectroscopy of stellar flares observed during the transits of rocky exoplanets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. The observations were made using the NIRISS and NIRSpec instruments, covering wavelengths from 0.6 to 3.5 μm.

During the transit events of TRAPPIST-1b, f, and g, a total of four flares were observed. The analysis focused on measuring line emission and characterizing the flare continuum. The observed lines included Hα, Pα-Pϵ, Brβ, He I λ0.7062μm, two Ca II infrared triplet (IRT) lines, and the He I IRT.

One interesting finding is the detection of Pα and Brβ line emissions during the flares, which had not been observed before. The continuum emission of all four flares was well-described by blackbody emission with an effective temperature below 5300 K, which is lower than temperatures typically observed at optical wavelengths.

The study also investigated the impact of flares on transit spectra. The 0.6–1 μm spectra were convolved with the TESS response to measure the flare rate of TRAPPIST-1 in the TESS bandpass. It was found that flares with energies of 1030 erg, large enough to affect transit spectra, occur at a rate of 3.6+2.1−1.3 flare events.

Overall, this analysis provides valuable insights into the behavior of flares during transits of TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets. The detection of new emission lines and the characterization of flare continuum emission contribute to our understanding of stellar activity and its impact on exoplanet observations.

來源：
– “Broadband light curves of the flare-affected transits of TRAPPIST-1b and f” – astro-ph.SR

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

探索海王星：利用海衛一的大氣層來減慢太空船的速度

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論