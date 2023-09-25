城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ISRO 嘗試與 Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 建立通訊但未成功

By加布里埃爾博塔

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
ISRO 嘗試與 Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 建立通訊但未成功

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been facing challenges in establishing communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These lunar explorers landed in the uncharted lunar southern polar region on August 23 after a 40-day journey through space.

Despite multiple attempts, ISRO has not received any signals from the lander and rover. The equipment was put into sleep mode on September 2 after completing their initial tasks. The rover had successfully explored over 100 meters on the lunar surface, confirming the presence of various elements like sulphur, iron, and oxygen. However, since then, ISRO has been unable to revive the system.

ISRO will continue its efforts to establish contact with the lander and rover until the next lunar sunset on September 30. The agency remains hopeful that the sunrise on Shivshakti Point, where the equipment is located, will bring them back to life. However, there is uncertainty regarding when contact with the instruments will be established.

The chances of a revival have always been slim due to the harsh lunar environment during the long night. According to Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, if the electronics survive the cold temperature, there is a 50-50 percent chance of revival. If not, the mission has already achieved its objectives.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already made history as it marks India’s first successful soft landing on the lunar South Polar Region. Despite the current silence from the lander and rover, the mission has made significant strides in lunar exploration. ISRO continues its efforts to reestablish communication, and the world awaits the successful revival of these lunar ambassadors.

來源：
– IndiaToday.in

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

南極洲海冰急劇減少，可能預示政權的轉變

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

風中的塵埃

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

透過 3D 列印和藝術重建青銅時代女性的面孔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

南極洲海冰急劇減少，可能預示政權的轉變

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

風中的塵埃

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

透過 3D 列印和藝術重建青銅時代女性的面孔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

SpaceX 火箭發動機登陸史密森尼：美國商業航天的象徵

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論