新研究揭示了月船三號登月的有趣發現

A recent study conducted by scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has revealed fascinating details about the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3’s lander module, Vikram. The study, titled “Characterisation of Ejecta Halo on the Lunar Surface Around Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Using OHRC Imagery,” was published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

According to the study, when Vikram made its touchdown on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023, it created a remarkable phenomenon known as an “ejecta halo.” This ejecta halo was generated as the lander module raised lunar dust and created a bright patch around itself during descent and landing.

Using high-resolution panchromatic imagery from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), the scientists compared the images taken before and after the landing event. They characterized the ejecta halo as an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander.

The study estimates that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar epi regolith (surface material) were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site. This significant displacement of lunar material provides valuable insights into the geological processes and composition of the moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the lunar surface marked a historic achievement for India, making it the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first to touch down in the polar region. Since the landing, the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover have conducted various in-situ measurements, confirming the presence of sulphur in the region and detecting minor elements.

Despite going into sleep mode after one lunar day, efforts to wake up the lander and rover have been unsuccessful thus far. However, the data and findings gathered during their operational period continue to provide valuable insights into our closest celestial neighbor.

常見問題解答：

Q: What is an ejecta halo?

A: An ejecta halo is a phenomenon that occurs during a lunar landing when lunar dust is raised, creating a bright patch around the landing site.

Q: How much lunar material was ejected during Chandrayaan-3’s landing?

A: The study estimates that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar surface material were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.

Q: What were some of the measurements conducted by Vikram and Pragyan Rover?

A: Some of the measurements conducted include confirming the presence of sulphur in the region and detecting the presence of minor elements on the lunar surface.

