印度月球著陸器甦醒的機會越來越小

By羅伯特·安德魯

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度月球著陸器甦醒的機會越來越小

Space scientists from India have expressed concerns that the chances of their Moon lander reawakening are diminishing with each passing hour. The lander, named Vikram, touched down near the lunar south pole in August and has been in sleep mode during the lunar night. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped that the lander and the Pragyaan rover it carried would recharge their batteries and awaken with the rise of the lunar Sun on September 22nd. However, despite efforts to establish communication, there have been no signals received.

Former ISRO chief, AS Kiran Kumar, stated that the freezing temperatures on the Moon, which can plunge to as low as -250C (-418F) at night, could have damaged the components of the lander and rover. He added that unless the transmitter on the lander turns on, there will be no way of knowing if it is still operational.

India made history with its Chandrayaan-2 mission by successfully landing a spacecraft near the lunar south pole, joining the US, the former Soviet Union, and China in the elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The mission was carefully planned to coincide with the start of a lunar day to provide two weeks of sunlight for Vikram and Pragyaan to work with. While ISRO had hoped for a successful reawakening, they also stated that if the lander and rover do not wake up, they will remain as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Efforts to contact the lander and rover are ongoing, but the chances of re-establishing communication are becoming increasingly slim.

來源： 英國廣播公司的新聞

By 羅伯特·安德魯

