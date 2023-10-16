城市生活

月船三號任務的維克拉姆登陸器“幸福地睡在月球上”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is “happily sleeping on the Moon” after successfully completing its designated tasks. The ISRO chief, S Somanath, stated that although efforts to establish contact with the lander will continue, it is unlikely to be revived.

During its programmed 14-day lunar day, the Vikram lander performed its functions efficiently. After the onset of night on the Moon, the lander and the rover Pragyan were put into sleep mode, and communication was temporarily halted. However, despite ongoing efforts, no signals have been received from the lander yet.

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover were involved in various activities on the lunar surface, including the detection of sulphur presence and recording relative temperature. The successful execution of these tasks showcases the effectiveness of the mission’s equipment and technology.

In addition to the update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somanath also provided an update on ISRO’s maiden mission to study the Sun, known as Aditya L1. He revealed that the spacecraft is in good health and on track during its 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1. The Aditya L1 mission is expected to reach its destination by the middle of January.

This update reassures the scientific community that ISRO’s projects are progressing according to plan. The agency’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration remains evident through their continuous efforts and achievements.

定義：
– Chandrayaan-3: The third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
– Vikram 著陸器：Chandrayaan-3 任務的著陸器部分。
– ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation is the space agency of the Indian government.
– Pragyan rover: The rover component of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
– Lagrange Point L1: A point in space between the Earth and the Sun where gravitational forces balance out.

來源：
[Source 1: The source of the original article.]

