傳入的太陽風：天空中的影響和極光

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
傳入的太陽風：天空中的影響和極光

The Sun is about to unleash a solar wind event that will bring both challenges and celestial delights. This solar wind stream consists of a rush of charged particles traveling at a staggering speed of 500 kilometers per second. It is being emitted from a small hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and is expected to reach Earth on October 12th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning about possible radio blackouts during this period. These blackouts, ranked as minor to moderate (R1-R2), might affect communication systems relying on radio signals.

However, amidst these potential disruptions, there is an exciting phenomenon to look forward to. When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it produces a stunning display of lights known as auroras. These vibrant shows occur around the Arctic Circle and are the result of charged particles colliding with gases in our atmosphere.

To better understand and predict solar phenomena like solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds, scientists rely on advanced technology. Solar observatories, both on the ground and in space, provide valuable information about solar activity such as eruptions, flares, and wind patterns. Spacecraft probes like NASA’s Parker Solar Probe get up close to the Sun, gathering crucial data about its outer atmosphere and the origins of solar wind. Additionally, scientists utilize advanced computer models and simulations to predict how solar wind might impact Earth’s magnetic field, enabling them to better forecast space weather.

來源：
– SpaceWeather.com
– 美國國家海洋和大氣管理局

