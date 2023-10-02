城市生活

美國太空總署毅力號火星車在傑澤羅隕石坑捕獲火星塵暴

By加布里埃爾博塔

NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully captured a dust devil on Mars’ Jezero Crater, providing valuable insights into Martian weather patterns. The video, taken by the rover’s Navcams on August 30, 2023, during its 899th Martian day, shows the dust devil in action.

Dust devils on Mars, although weaker and smaller than tornadoes on Earth, play a crucial role in redistributing dust and studying the Martian atmosphere. These phenomena aid scientists in enhancing weather models and understanding the planet’s climate.

Mission scientists analyzed the imagery data and determined the dust devil’s location to be “Thorofare Ridge,” approximately four kilometers away from the rover. They estimated its width to be about 60 meters and its full height to be around two kilometers, although only the bottom 118 meters were visible in the footage. The dust devil moved from east to west at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

Dust devils, which also occur on Earth, are formed when rising warm air combines with descending cooler air columns. Martian dust devils can surpass their Earth counterparts in size and are unpredictable in their appearances. Both Perseverance and Curiosity rovers continually monitor for dust devils, capturing black-and-white images to conserve data transmission.

Perseverance’s primary mission on Mars is astrobiology, which involves searching for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will also analyze the planet’s geology and past climate, laying the groundwork for future human explorations. It will collect and store Martian rock and regolith for future missions to retrieve and analyze in collaboration with the European Space Agency.

This mission aligns with NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration strategy, which includes the Artemis Moon missions, aimed at paving the way for human exploration of Mars. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Perseverance rover.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

