The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is making strides in international space exploration with their latest creation, Canadarm3. Developed by former U of T PhD student Jamil Shariff, Canadarm3 is an autonomous system consisting of two robotic arms that will be attached to NASA’s Gateway space station in lunar orbit. This groundbreaking mission will provide an extended view of the moon’s surface that would be otherwise unattainable from Earth.

Canadarm3 is the latest version of the CSA’s previous robotic arm system, Canadarm. The original Canadarm was commissioned by NASA in the 1970s to unload cargo from their space shuttles. Since then, Canadarm has achieved numerous feats including launching satellites into orbit, capturing drifting satellites for repair, assisting astronaut spacewalks, and assembling the International Space Station (ISS). Canadarm could lift over 30,000 kilograms using minimal electricity.

Although Canadarm completed its final mission in 2011, a new version called Canadarm2 was built by the CSA. Canadarm2, measuring 17 meters in length, performs maintenance tasks around the ISS, moves supplies and astronauts, and accomplishes “cosmic catches” by docking incoming uncrewed ships. It is designed to operate autonomously and can replace its own parts while in space.

Canadarm3 will be a significant milestone in space exploration as it joins the Gateway space station in lunar orbit. The Gateway will launch in 2025 and serve as the first space station in lunar orbit. Its purpose is to enable observations of the lunar surface, understand the health effects of being outside Earth’s magnetic field, test new technologies, and act as a stepping stone for future Mars missions. Canadarm3 will assist with maintenance, vehicle management, “catching” vehicles, and various other tasks aboard the Gateway. Its advanced AI capabilities may even allow it to perform non-manual tasks and optimize resource use.

In exchange for their contribution to the Gateway mission, the CSA will have the opportunity to conduct commercial space activities, scientific demonstrations, and send Canadian astronauts to the moon. In fact, Jeremy Hansen will be part of the crew on the Artemis II mission, making him the first Canadian astronaut to fly to the moon.

The Canadarm robots not only expand Canada’s presence in space and deepen our knowledge of the universe but also drive advancements in robotics that have practical applications on Earth. The technology used in these systems has paved the way for innovations in healthcare, such as neuroArm, the first robot capable of performing neurosurgery inside an MRI machine.

