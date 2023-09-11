城市生活

駱駝蜘蛛的迷人世界：揭開它們的進化秘密

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Camel spiders, often referred to as “neglected arachnid cousins” or “wind scorpions,” are not actual spiders but a type of ginger-colored scorpion. These remarkable creatures have captivated scientists and enthusiasts alike with their aggression, exceptional running speed, and ability to thrive in arid environments. Despite their notoriety, the lack of a comprehensive understanding of their evolutionary history has left many questions unanswered.

However, a groundbreaking study titled “Neglected no longer: Phylogenomic resolution of higher-level relationships in Solifugae” has shed light on the mysteries surrounding camel spiders. Led by Prof. Prashant Sharma of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. Efrat Gavish-Regev of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, this research marks a significant milestone in our understanding of these enigmatic arachnids.

By utilizing advanced sequencing technologies and a unique genetic dataset, the study has overcome previous challenges in distinguishing and studying camel spiders. The researchers were able to construct the first-ever comprehensive molecular tree, or phylogeny, of camel spiders. This breakthrough not only reclassifies these creatures into two new groups but also highlights the importance of modern genomic techniques in unraveling the secrets of elusive organisms.

One of the major findings of the study is the existence of two main groups of camel spiders in the Americas, which originated from a larger group that evolved in tropical regions. The research also revealed that camel spiders began their evolutionary journey approximately 250 to 300 million years ago during the Permian period. The breakup of continents and a major extinction event around 66 million years ago played significant roles in shaping the evolution of these fascinating creatures.

Dr. Gavish-Regev expressed her excitement about the findings, stating that their work has brought camel spiders out of the shadows and into the light of phylogenomic analysis. The newly proposed suborders provide a solid foundation for future research in this field and further enhance our appreciation for the biodiversity of our planet.

Overall, this groundbreaking study has unveiled the evolutionary secrets of camel spiders, shedding light on their history and relationships. The use of advanced genomic techniques paves the way for further research into these intriguing creatures, ultimately deepening our understanding of biodiversity and evolutionary science.

來源：
– Prof. Prashant Sharma, University of Wisconsin-Madison
– Dr. Efrat Gavish-Regev, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

