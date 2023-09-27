城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科技公司探索太空製造的可能性

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科技公司探索太空製造的可能性

Tech companies are increasingly interested in the potential of manufacturing products in space. Startups and established companies alike are conducting research and experiments to determine if zero-gravity conditions can improve processes such as building computer parts, harvesting stem cells, and producing pharmaceuticals.

NASA has provided a $2 million grant to scientists investigating the production of stem cell and gene therapies in space. Partnerships between defense company Northrop Grumman and startups are also exploring the production of semiconductors in space. Experts predict that by the end of the decade, products will contain elements that were manufactured off of Earth.

The concept of “off-planet manufacturing” offers several advantages. Jeff Bezos has described how heavy manufacturing and air-polluting industries could operate away from Earth. Certain conditions in space, such as the lack of gravity, low temperatures, and near-perfect vacuum, can lead to improved quality in the production of certain ingredients like crystals.

Pharmaceutical companies are particularly interested in the potential of manufacturing drugs in space. Merck works with the International Space Station (ISS) to produce proteins in zero-gravity, and crystals grown for the production of Merck’s oncology drug Keytruda have been found to be smaller and more uniform than those grown on Earth. Bristol Myers Squibb is exploring the use of off-planet resources to enhance drug storage.

NASA has been collaborating with commercial partners since 2016 to enable off-Earth manufacturing. The goal is to develop a “low-earth orbit” (Leo) economy to strengthen the US’s position in the tech industry. However, the transition to manufacturing in space is likely to face challenges.

In July, startup Varda Space Industries launched a capsule into Earth’s orbit with the intention of autonomously growing crystals of the drug ritonavir, used to treat HIV. While progress is being made, there is still much to learn and develop before manufacturing in space becomes a widespread reality.

來源：
– The Guardian article by Alaina Demopoulos: [insert URL]
–美國宇航局
– Merck
– Bristol Myers Squibb

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論