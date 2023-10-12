城市生活

美國太空總署的小行星貝努樣本顯示地球上生命的潛在組成部分

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

NASA’s initial studies on the asteroid Bennu sample, brought to Earth, reveal high-carbon content and water, hinting at potential building blocks of life on Earth. This discovery is part of the OSIRIS-REx mission’s findings, which will be studied for years to gain insights into our solar system’s formation, life’s beginnings on Earth, and the potential for asteroid impacts.

The preliminary assessment of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission reveals that the Bennu sample is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth. The sample will be analyzed for decades, providing insights into the origins of our solar system, the seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the need for precautions against asteroid collisions.

The initial analysis of the asteroid material has already shown abundant carbon and water. Further analyses are needed to understand the nature of the carbon compounds found. NASA’s curation team has spent 10 days carefully disassembling the sample return hardware to obtain a glimpse at the bulk sample within. Scientists have performed “quick-look” analyses of the initial material, including imaging, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction, chemical element analysis, and 3D computer modeling.

This discovery is significant in unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage. With each revelation from Bennu, we draw closer to understanding the origins of our solar system and the potential for life’s beginnings. The study of the asteroid sample will continue for the next two years, providing valuable insights into our celestial neighborhood.

來源：

–美國宇航局

– OSIRIS-REx mission

