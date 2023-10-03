城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文攝影師在不同時間捕捉氣泡星雲的驚人影像

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
天文攝影師在不同時間捕捉氣泡星雲的驚人影像

Astrophotographer Steven Bellavia from Mattituck, New York, shared his captivating images of the Bubble Nebula taken in 2018 and 2023. In response to commonly asked questions about why he photographs the same object multiple times, he explains that advancements in equipment, technology, software, and skills can lead to significant improvements in capturing astrophotography.

In 2018, Bellavia was satisfied with his image of the Bubble Nebula, utilizing the best tools and techniques available at the time. However, over time, he acquired a more robust mount, a slightly larger telescope, and an upgraded camera. Additionally, he now possesses more filters with narrower bandwidths to enhance image quality. The guide software he uses has evolved to incorporate multiple stars, while the image capture software has automation features to improve efficiency and avoid mistakes. Bellavia’s equipment now also includes an electronic focuser that can be remotely controlled by the image capture software for precise focusing. Moreover, advancements in processing software have introduced techniques such as weighted integration, AI deconvolution, AI noise reduction, and AI star removal.

By comparing the images from 2018 and 2023, one can observe the remarkable differences. The 2023 image reveals greater detail in the intricate structure of the gas and dust surrounding the nebula.

Reflecting on the progress made in astrophotography, Bellavia expresses his astonishment at what is now achievable from his own backyard with affordable equipment. He acknowledges that we live in remarkable times for astronomy enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Steven Bellavia’s comparison of images of the Bubble Nebula captured in 2018 and 2023 highlights the continuous advancements in astrophotography. His story exemplifies how equipment, technology, software, and acquired skills can contribute to significant improvements in capturing stunning images of celestial objects.

Source: EarthSky Community Photos

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

超導性的發現：Heike Kamerlingh Onnes 的經驗教訓

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新研究顯示 5G 衛星的亮度為天文學家敲響了警鐘

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

管理 Cookie 設定和同意首選項的指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

超導性的發現：Heike Kamerlingh Onnes 的經驗教訓

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新研究顯示 5G 衛星的亮度為天文學家敲響了警鐘

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 設定和同意首選項的指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署將新視野號任務再延長五年

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論