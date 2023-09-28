城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

修正牛頓動力學：第九行星假說的潛在替代方案

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
修正牛頓動力學：第九行星假說的潛在替代方案

In a recently published article titled “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis,” Associate Professor of Physics Kate Brown and Harsh Mathur of Case Western Reserve University discuss the effect that the Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer solar system if the laws of gravity were governed by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) rather than Newton’s law of gravitation.

MOND proposes that Newton’s law of gravitation holds true until the point at which gravitational acceleration becomes small enough for a different regime of gravitational behavior to take over. Brown and Mathur, who had previously studied MOND’s effect on galactic dynamics, found renewed interest in the theory after astronomers announced in 2016 that a few objects in the outer solar system exhibited orbital anomalies that could potentially be explained by the presence of a ninth planet.

The researchers aimed to determine if the data supporting the Planet Nine hypothesis would rule out MOND. However, they discovered that MOND predicts clustering effects that have been observed by astronomers. They emphasized that the current dataset is too limited to draw reliable conclusions, leaving room for multiple possibilities to be considered.

Brown explained that regardless of the outcome, this research emphasizes the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and exploring fundamental problems in physics.

The Astronomical Journal, where the article was published, is a monthly, peer-reviewed open access publication of the American Astronomical Association.

定義：
– Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND): A theory proposing an alternative regime of gravitational behavior when gravitational acceleration becomes sufficiently small.
– Newton’s law of gravitation: A fundamental principle stating that the force of gravity between two objects is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

來源：
– “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” – The Astronomical Journal

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

Expedition 70 太空人繼續在國際太空站上工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

可怕的巨型巨型麥克盧斯基蜘蛛，一種在澳洲地區發現的史前活板門蜘蛛

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

NASA 警告將與小行星 2023 SE4 近距離接觸

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

Expedition 70 太空人繼續在國際太空站上工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

可怕的巨型巨型麥克盧斯基蜘蛛，一種在澳洲地區發現的史前活板門蜘蛛

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

NASA 警告將與小行星 2023 SE4 近距離接觸

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

白矮星和相對論的開創性工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論